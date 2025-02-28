AICC Leader Jitendra Singh Accuses Assam CM Sarma And Family Of Corruption

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Feb 28: All India Congress Committee (AICC) Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh Alwar has accused Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma and his family of looting the state, ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. The allegation came during a meeting of Congress leaders to strategize for the upcoming elections.

Alwar stated that the discussion during the meeting highlighted concerns over the ongoing “syndicate rule” and “mafia rule” in Assam. He claimed that the Chief Minister and his family were exploiting the state’s resources, which was a central issue raised by senior party leaders.

The meeting also touched on the ruling BJP’s unfulfilled promises, including reservations for six communities in Assam. Alwar pointed out that despite the announcement, the promised benefits were not being provided adequately, citing the example of Barak Valley, where people were receiving only Rs 220 instead of the promised Rs 251.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former President Rahul Gandhi, and other leaders including Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha, attended the meeting. Gogoi emphasized that the “corrupt BJP government” must be ousted to restore democracy in Assam. Kharge, in a post on social media, reiterated Congress’s commitment to bringing change to Assam, asserting that the people of the state were looking to the party for transformation.