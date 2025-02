NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Feb 28: Assam’s Cachar Police, in collaboration with the Border Security Force (BSF), seized 10,000 YABA tablets worth ₹3 crore near the Indo-Bangladesh border in Leverputa, Katigorah. The tablets were part of a narcotics network operating in the area.

The operation was carried out to prevent the illegal drugs from reaching local markets. Investigations are ongoing to trace the individuals involved in the trafficking network.