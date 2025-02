NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Feb 28: A rare sighting of the elusive Marbled Cat (Pardofelis marmorata) has been captured by a camera trap in Dehing Patkai National Park, Assam.

The Marbled Cat, a small wild cat species native to the eastern Himalayas and Southeast Asia, typically resides in forested areas up to 2,500 meters in elevation. Listed as Near Threatened (NT) on the IUCN Red List, this sighting provides valuable insights into the conservation status of the species in the region.