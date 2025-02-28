Assam Receives Rs 5.18 Trillion In Investment Proposals At Business Summit: CM Himanta

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Feb 28: Assam has secured investment proposals worth Rs 5,18,205 crore at the recently concluded Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Friday. These proposals account for 80 percent of the state’s projected Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which is expected to reach Rs 6.43 lakh crore by March.

Sarma shared that the government plans to begin evaluating the proposals in the new financial year and will formulate a roadmap for their implementation over the next six months. “We will sign a comprehensive agreement after thoroughly studying the proposals to ensure successful execution,” he stated.

The chief minister acknowledged that the usual success rate for such proposals is around 50 percent, but expressed hope that Assam could achieve an 80 percent success rate, positioning the state as a leading investment destination.

Sarma also highlighted challenges such as land acquisition and offering incentives for the projects but assured that the government is working to address these concerns. He attributed the overwhelming response to the summit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to industrialists to invest in Assam.