BSF Nabs 13 Bangladeshi Nationals, 5 Indian Touts in Tripura Operations

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 28, 2025: In a significant intelligence-based operation against illegal border crossings, security forces arrested 13 Bangladeshi nationals, including three men, three women, and seven children, along with three Indian touts in the border area of Kailashahar under Unakoti district on February 27.

According to officials, the Bangladeshi nationals hail from Moulvibazar, Sunamganj, Netrakona, and Barisal districts of Bangladesh. The Indian touts have been identified as Kajal Das from Silchar (Assam), Ajit Das from Unakoti (Tripura), and Prasanjit Debnath from Dhalai (Tripura).

In a continued crackdown on illegal cross-border activities, a joint operation with the Government Railway Police (GRP) was conducted at Agartala Railway Station during the intervening night of February 27-28. This led to the arrest of two more Indian nationals involved in facilitating unauthorized entry of Bangladeshi migrants into Indian territory.

Additionally, on February 27, a special operation in collaboration with Tripura Police resulted in the capture of two Bangladeshi nationals near the old ONGC site while they were attempting to cross back into Bangladesh.

“BSF remains committed to maintaining zero tolerance against illegal border crossings, human trafficking, and smuggling activities along the Indo-Bangladesh border. Such operations will continue to ensure the integrity of our borders,” a BSF spokesperson stated.