GRSE Signs MoU With Indian Army For Construction Of Bailey Bridge In Arunachal Pradesh

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Feb 28: Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Army for the construction of a 130-feet long Single Lane Modular Bridge (70R) in Arunachal Pradesh. The bridge will be constructed in Taksing, a location in the Upper Subansiri district near the India-China border where the Subansiri River flows into India. The total contract value for the project is Rs 3.13 crore.

In 2022, GRSE was recognized as the only Indian company to receive the Green Channel Certification for Portable Steel Bridges (Bailey Type) from the Indian Army. The company has previously supplied Modular Bridges to the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), state governments, and countries like Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, and Sri Lanka.

GRSE’s Bailey Bridge Division has seen substantial growth, with revenue rising from Rs 69 crore in 2022-23 to Rs 140 crore in 2023-24. This growth was highlighted by GRSE Chairman and Managing Director Cmde P R Hari, IN (Retd), during the company’s 2024 Annual General Meeting.

Earlier this year, GRSE also signed an agreement with NHIDCL for the delivery of Class 70R Double-Lane Bridges, aimed at enhancing connectivity in critical border areas. To date, GRSE has supplied over 5,800 Modular Bridges, contributing to the Union government’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbharta’ initiatives.