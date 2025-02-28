IOCL Among Highest Taxpayers To Mizoram Government, Says CM Lalduhoma

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Feb 28: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has been recognized as one of the highest taxpayers to the Mizoram government, contributing approximately Rs 170 crore annually, according to Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

The Chief Minister made this statement during the handover of a TATA school bus to Ephatha Special School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, a donation made under IOCL’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. CM Lalduhoma commended IOCL for its continuous support to the state, citing the corporation’s significant contributions during the Covid-19 pandemic, including providing 21 dialysis machines and beds for Covid-infected patients.

The Chief Minister also highlighted IOCL’s expansion of its bottling plant in Mualkhang, Kolasib District, a project strongly supported by the state government. He mentioned that the government is working on establishing a new oil depot in the state, with two potential locations currently under assessment.

Saihmingthangi, President of the Ephatha Society, expressed gratitude to IOCL and the Chief Minister for the donation, which will benefit children attending the school from various parts of the city. The bus’s registration fee will be covered by the Chief Minister’s office, and the insurance will be managed by Zothantluanga, a TATA dealer in Mizoram.

The event was attended by IOCL officials, Ephatha Society members, school staff, students, and representatives from the Chief Minister’s office.