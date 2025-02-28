Manipur: 50 Acres Of Illegal Poppy Cultivation Destroyed In Kangpokpi

NET Web Desk

Kangpokpi, Feb 28: A joint operation conducted by the Kangpokpi District Police, CRPF, Forest Division Kangpokpi, and SDC Saikul Block on February 27 led to the eradication of 50 acres of illegal poppy cultivation. The operation took place along the river banks of Ethoi in Somphung village, Lhungtin Sub-Division.

This initiative is part of the ongoing efforts by local authorities to combat illegal poppy farming in Manipur. It highlights the commitment of law enforcement agencies to tackle the drug cultivation issue and ensure community safety.

Earlier this week, security forces and the Forest Division of Kangpokpi, under the supervision of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), also dismantled 35 acres of illegal poppy plantations in the hill ranges of Naphai, with an estimated market value of Rs 3.90 crore.