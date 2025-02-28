Manipur Governor Extends Arms Surrender Deadline To 6 March

NET Web Desk

The Governor of Manipur on 20 February urged all communities—especially the youth in both the Valley and Hills—to voluntarily surrender looted and illegally held weapons and ammunition to designated police stations, outposts, or security forces camps within seven days. The call, aimed at curbing the ongoing ethnic violence in the state, has received a positive response statewide.

In light of requests from both valley and hill regions, the Governor has extended the voluntary surrender deadline until 4:00 p.m. on March 6, 2025. Individuals who comply during this period will not face any punitive action. However, those found in possession of illegal or looted arms after the deadline will be subject to legal action, with police and security forces expected to intensify operations post-deadline.

“This is the last opportunity for everyone concerned to contribute to peace, communal harmony, and the safety of our society. We urge all those still in possession of such weapons to come forward and choose peace,” the Governor said in a statement. Authorities have emphasized that no further extensions will be granted after March 6, 2025.

In a related development, on Thursday, members of Arambai Tengol—a radical Meitei group—surrendered their arms to the state government. This move comes just days after the Governor’s appeal, highlighting the significant impact of the arms surrender initiative in Manipur.