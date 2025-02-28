Manipur: LNKR Concludes 2nd Union Assembly Cum Seminar, Prioritizing Education, Health & Cultural Heritage

NET Web Desk

The Liangmai Naga Katimai Ruangdi (LNKR) successfully held its 2nd Union Assembly cum Seminar on February 27-28, 2025, in a collaborative event hosted by the Nkou Nhang Students’ Union and Nkou Nhang Village Authority.

During the assembly, President Mathiuchunbou Rimai acknowledged the contributions of all union units and highlighted current challenges, stressing that the union will not compromise on education-related initiatives and will prioritize improvements in the health sector.

Tribunal General Tennyson Marianmai addressed the delegates, emphasizing the vital role and responsibilities of leadership. He encouraged members to work together with transparency, accountability, and integrity. Former President Nk Job further urged the youth to honor ancestral traditions by upholding and strengthening customary laws.

The event also saw commendations from Nkou Nhang Village Authority Chairman N. Wilung and Nkou Nhang Students’ Union President Nk Masenwangbou, who both recognized LNKR’s humanitarian contributions to the community. Church leaders, village authorities, and local youth participated in the assembly, with Pastor Dr. Robin Pamai of Nkou Nhang Baptist Church offering blessings for the union’s future activities.

The two-day seminar underscored LNKR’s commitment to education, health, and cultural preservation as it charts a path toward sustainable community development.