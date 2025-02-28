Manipur: Militants Open Fire At Meitei’s Religious Place, Four Arrested

NET Web Desk

Tensions soared in the Kongba Maru Wakan Range this morning after reports emerged that suspected Kuki militants opened fire in the area around 9:30 AM, sparking panic among local residents. The incident has led to widespread calls for decisive action, with locals urging the Governor to dismantle the militant bunkers to restore peace and ensure community safety.

In a swift response, a joint operation by the Kangpokpi Police and A/155 CRPF, under the direct supervision of SP/KPI, resulted in the arrest of four individuals in connection with the incident. The arrested suspects have been identified as: Lungousem Kipgen (29), from Phaijol Village (Kangchup), Kangpokpi District; Letminlal Kipgen (25), from Ebenezer Village, Kangpokpi District; Satminlun Tuboi (24), son of Letmang Tuboi, from Chalbung Village, Kangpokpi District and Thanggoulun Kilong (27), son of Sonkhothang Kilong, from Luwangsanggol Village, Kangpokpi District.

Preliminary interrogation suggests that the four individuals are allegedly working under Gogou Kipgen, also known as Jamin, of the Kuki National Front (KNF-P). Authorities continue their investigation as they work to quell the unrest and prevent further escalation of violence in the region. More details awaited.