Manipur MP Alfred Kanngam S Arthur Reviews Flagship Schemes In Kakching District

NET Web Desk

Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha – Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency), Alfred Kanngam S Arthur, chaired a review meeting on the status and achievements of various flagship schemes and programmes in Kakching district today. The meeting was held in the presence of Deputy Commissioner, Kakching, Rohit Anand (IAS), who also serves as the Member Secretary of the District Development Coordination & Monitoring Committee (DISHA).

The DISHA Committee was established to ensure better coordination among elected representatives across Parliament, State Legislatures, and Local Governments, facilitating efficient and timely development. The initiative promotes participative governance and deliberative democracy.

The review meeting took place at the Counting Hall, DC Office Complex, Thoubal district, where Alfred Kanngam S Arthur evaluated the implementation and progress of multiple government schemes, as per the DISHA guidelines issued by the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India.

The key schemes reviewed spanned across multiple ministries and departments, including rural development, agriculture, housing, urban affairs, health, education, skill development, social welfare, infrastructure, and digital initiatives.

Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGS), National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY), Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana (PMAY-G), Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETI), under National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) – Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme (IGNOAPS), Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme (IGNWPS), Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension Scheme (IGNDPS) and National Family Benefit Scheme were examined.

Under the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare – Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY), Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY), Soil Health Card (SHC), Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), Agriculture Technology Management Agency Scheme (ATMA) and Pradhan Mantri Kishi Sinchayee Yojna – Per Drop More Crop (PMKSY-PDMC) were reviewed.

Under the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs the schemes which were reviewed are – Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0 (AMRUT 2.0), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Housing for All – Urban) and Swachh Bharat Mission – Urban (SBM-U), under the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying – National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP), National Artificial Insemination Programme (NAIP), National Livestock Mission (NLM), Rastriya Gokul Mission (RGM) and National Programme for Dairy Development (NPDD) were discussed in detail.

Under the Ministry of Women & Child Development – Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), Safety & Protection of Children, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP), Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), Safety and Protection of Women schemes, under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare – the schemes National Health Mission (NHM), National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP), under the Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation – Swachh Bharat Mission – Gramin 1.0, Swachh Bharat Mission – Gramin 2.0 and Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) were evaluated.

Under the Department of Land & Resources the schemes – Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP), Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojna (PMKSY) and Integrated Watershed Management Programme 2.0 (IWMP 2.0), Under the Ministry of Education – Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman – PM POSHAN (Mid-Day Meal Scheme) and Samagra Shiksha, under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gases Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana 2.0 (PMUY 2.0) were reviewed.

Under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship – Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways – Infrastructure related programmes like highways: Parivahan, under the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment – Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana (PMAGY), under the Ministry of Small & Medium Enterprise (MSME) – Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme were discussed.

Under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation – Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADs), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) – Digital India Public Internet Access Programme – providing Common Service Centre in each Gram Panchayat (CSC) and Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan (PMGDISHA), under the Department of Food and Public Distribution – Implementation of National Food Security Act (NFSA) were examined.

The schemes which were also discussed included SVAMITVA, Surface Minor Irrigation, under the Ministry of Minority Affairs – Pre-Matric Scholarship and Post-Matric Scholarship and under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports – Khelo India.

The meeting was attended by Moirangthem Kapajit, Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Kakching, Anunay Anand (IAS), SDO Waikhong, Kherdananda Potsangbam, SDO Kakching, Kh. Ibochouba Singh, State Nodal Officer, RD & PR, along with district officials, administrative staff, and other stakeholders.

The review meeting aimed at ensuring effective implementation, identifying challenges, and improving the outreach of government schemes in Kakching district.