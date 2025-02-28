Manipur: Security Forces Recover Weapons And Arrest KCP (PWG) Member

NET Web Desk

Security forces in Manipur conducted operations in the hill and valley districts, recovering a significant amount of weapons and ammunition. The items seized included one Ex-Caliber rifle with an empty magazine, another Ex-Caliber rifle (Reg. No. 141806758) with an empty magazine, one country-made mortar (Pumpi), four small-sized mortar rounds, one medium-sized mortar round, two Baofeng wireless sets, two bulletproof plates, eight chest vests, one tactical helmet, and five rounds of 5.56 MM ammunition. The recovery took place in Songpi and Pearsonmum villages in the Churachandpur forest areas, under CCP-PS, Churachandpur district.

In a separate development, on 27.02.2025, the Manipur Police arrested Mayanglambam Premkumar Singh (27), an active member of the KCP (PWG) group, involved in extortion. The arrest occurred in the Lamsang area, near a public toilet opposite Nagamapal Kangjabi Leirak, under City-PS. Police recovered a mobile handset, a wallet containing Rs. 240, an Aadhaar card, and a two-wheeler from his possession.