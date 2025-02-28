Meghalaya Government Aims For $10 Billion Economy By 2028, Says Governor

NET Web Desk

Meghalaya Governor CH Vijayashankar, in his inaugural address on the first day of the Assembly’s budget session, affirmed the state government’s commitment to transforming Meghalaya into a $10 billion economy by 2028.

Vijayashankar highlighted the government’s dedication to fostering development through a combination of traditional knowledge and modern innovation. He emphasized the importance of collaboration and bold action, aiming to achieve sustainable growth while preserving the state’s rich cultural heritage.

The Governor noted that various initiatives have already been launched, including CM CONNECT and Hello Meghalaya, which aim to improve governance and showcase the state’s vibrant culture. These initiatives leverage technology to streamline services for citizens and promote Meghalaya’s unique identity.

The government has made notable progress in key sectors such as roads, power, water supply, IT, tourism, and agriculture. Significant development projects are being funded by multilateral agencies, including the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank. The state has also received substantial funding through schemes like the PM DeVINE program, with a total of nearly Rs 395 crore allocated for projects such as road construction and the development of infrastructure in Shillong, Tura, and Dympep.

Governor Vijayashankar highlighted the success of the CM ELEVATE scheme, which has positively impacted over 2,800 beneficiaries by offering subsidies for businesses in agriculture, tourism, and other sectors.

In the road sector, he mentioned the progress of vital projects like the Shillong-Dawki Highway, Tura-Dalu Road, and the Shillong Western Bypass. Additionally, the Rs 2,460 crore Meghalaya Economic Growth Corridor (MEGA) project aims to improve connectivity across the state.

Urban development projects such as New Shillong City, the Skill Hub, and the Unity Mall are also progressing. Furthermore, the Smart Cities Mission has seen the completion of an integrated command and control center in Shillong.

The state government is encouraging investments through public-private partnerships, with attractive incentives for sectors such as tourism, IT, and biotechnology. To safeguard the interests of local youth, 90% of non-managerial jobs in new industries will be reserved for locals.

In the power sector, the Governor assured that Meghalaya would be free from scheduled load shedding by 2025, thanks to planned infrastructure upgrades.

The Governor also provided updates on the state’s agricultural and health initiatives. Exporting high-value crops such as Khasi mandarin and pineapple has seen success, with shipments sent to Dubai and Mumbai. The Chief Minister’s Safe Motherhood Scheme (CM-SMS) has significantly reduced maternal and infant mortality rates by promoting institutional deliveries and antenatal care.

The state’s law and order situation remained peaceful throughout 2024, with successful elections held and the introduction of new criminal laws aimed at strengthening the legal system. The Governor also mentioned enhancements in the state’s forensic and prosecution infrastructure to ensure efficient law enforcement.

The Governor concluded by reaffirming the government’s dedication to the well-being, security, and prosperity of Meghalaya’s citizens.