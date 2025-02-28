Mizoram: Union Minister Harsh Malhotra Reviews Development Projects In Saitual

NET Web Desk

Union Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Corporate Affairs, Harsh Malhotra, visited Saitual district to assess the progress of central schemes and engage with local officials, Village Council members, and NGO representatives.

Deputy Commissioner Lalngura Tlau, district officers, and officials from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) welcomed the minister. A review meeting was held at the DC Conference Hall, where officials from the District Rural Development Office, Public Works Department, Public Health Engineering Department, and District Education Office presented updates on ongoing projects. Local leaders also raised key concerns and development priorities.

Malhotra expressed appreciation for the implementation of schemes such as MGNREGA, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, and the Mid-Day Meal Scheme. He assured officials that their concerns would be addressed upon formal submission.

As part of his visit, Malhotra inspected Saitual District Hospital, where Senior Medical Officer Zothanpari Chhakchhuak briefed him on healthcare services. He also visited Saitual Government High School, accompanied by District Education Officer Micky R. Lalenkawla, and reviewed the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Avasiya Vidyalaya hostel, Vocational Education building, and Science laboratory.

Later, the minister visited Tamdil, where he met with District Fisheries Development Officer Zomuansangi to evaluate the progress of central fisheries schemes.

Malhotra departed from the Saihmar helipad at 3:30 pm for Lengpui Airport. He is scheduled to stay overnight in Aizawl before returning to Delhi the next day.