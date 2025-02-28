No Land Should Be Left Fallow; Cultivate Fruits or Vegetables: Tripura Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 28, 2025: The Tripura government is prioritizing the development of villages, the poor, and farmers, ensuring their financial upliftment through various initiatives, said Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath. He made this statement on Friday at the official inauguration ceremony of a newly constructed two-storey market in Gandacherra Bazar, Dhalai district.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Nath emphasized the government’s commitment to strengthening the agricultural sector. “This government is working relentlessly for the development of villages, the poor, and our hardworking farmers. Our goal is to ensure that no agricultural land remains fallow and that farmers receive the necessary support to enhance productivity,” he stated.

The two-storey market, equipped with modern facilities, has been constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 5.66 crore. The inauguration ceremony saw the presence of local MLA Nandita Debbarma Reang, Director of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department Dr. Phanibhushan Jamatia, and several other dignitaries.

Minister Nath further highlighted the state’s ongoing recruitment efforts in the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department. “A large number of people will soon be appointed in various posts within the department to strengthen our outreach and services to farmers,” he announced. Stressing the importance of agricultural sustainability, he urged farmers to make full use of available land. “If paddy cannot be cultivated, farmers should explore other options like fruit and vegetable farming,” he added.

Reiterating the significance of government support, he noted that both the state and central governments are focused on empowering farmers. “The country’s progress depends on the financial development of rural communities. A prosperous farming sector will lead to a stronger economy,” he remarked.

The Minister also underscored the need for cleanliness and transparency in public facilities. “This newly constructed market is for the people, and it is our collective responsibility to keep it clean and well-maintained,” he urged.

As part of the government’s ongoing support to farmers, two power tillers were handed over to beneficiaries from the local area, further reinforcing the administration’s commitment to enhancing agricultural productivity.