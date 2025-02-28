Tripura: BJP Holds Organizational Meeting In Agartala, Discusses Future Strategy

NET Web Desk

Agartala, Feb 28: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura convened an organizational meeting on Thursday to discuss future programs and strengthen its party structure.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharya, and Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath chaired the meeting, which was attended by key party leaders, district presidents, and office bearers.

BJP state spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said the meeting focused on restructuring district committees and planning an upcoming organizational meeting. “A comprehensive blueprint will be prepared to guide future activities,” he stated.

The selection process for the new BJP state president was also discussed. Chakraborty mentioned that the process is ongoing and expected to be completed in the first week of next month. However, there is no confirmed schedule for the visit of BJP Prabhari Jual Oram, who will oversee the selection process.

Party sources revealed that discussions also included preparations for International Women’s Day celebrations, a mass gathering, and public awareness initiatives on government schemes.

The meeting reaffirmed the BJP’s focus on strengthening its grassroots presence and enhancing outreach efforts across the state.