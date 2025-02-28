Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Warns Opposition: ‘Don’t Play Politics with Development’

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 28, 2025: Chief Minister Professor (Dr.) Manik Saha on Friday urged the opposition to refrain from politicizing development initiatives meant for public welfare.

Speaking to media personnel on Friday, Dr Saha issued a strong message regarding the eviction drive at Lake Chowmuhani Bazar in Agartala city on Thursday last.

“In the past, such steps were taken by the government for the development of the state. But under the BJP government, the opposition seems to be against development itself. They simply cannot tolerate progress,” CM Dr Saha remarked.

Emphasizing the government’s commitment to infrastructural growth, he further stated, “It is better not to do politics with development work that serves the needs of the common people.”

The Chief Minister’s remarks come amid political tensions over the eviction drive, with the opposition raising concerns. However, the state government maintains that the move is essential for urban development and public convenience.