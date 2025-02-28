Tripura to Establish North-East’s First ALIMCO Auxiliary Production Centre for PwDs and Senior Citizens

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 28, 2025: In a groundbreaking move to improve accessibility and service delivery for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and senior citizens in the North-East, the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), under the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, is set to establish its first Auxiliary Production Centre (AAPC) in Purba Laxmibill, Sepahijala District, Tripura.

With an investment of ₹45 crore, the upcoming facility will significantly boost the production and distribution of assistive devices, addressing the region’s long-standing demand for specialized services. The initiative also aims to create employment opportunities for the local community, reinforcing the government’s commitment to inclusivity and regional development.

The Bhumi Pujan and Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony for the centre is scheduled for March 1, 2025. The event will be attended by Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha and Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment B.L. Verma, along with Tripura Social Welfare Minister Tinku Roy, MP Biplab Dev (West Tripura), and MLA Sushanta Deb (Bishalgarh).

Highlighting the collaborative effort between the Central and State Governments, the project has received key support from the Tripura Government in facilitating land acquisition. The initiative is being led by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), Government of India.

Senior officials, including Praveen Kumar, CMD, ALIMCO, A.K. Pandey, Deputy Secretary, DEPwD, and representatives from the Social Welfare Department of Tripura and Sepahijala District Administration, will also be present at the ceremony.

This development marks a significant step in strengthening rehabilitation services and ensuring accessibility for PwDs in the North-East, aligning with the government’s broader vision of inclusive growth and empowerment.