Tripura’s Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury Slams Agartala Municipal Corporation’s Eviction Drive as ‘Inhumane’

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 28, 2025: The opposition has strongly condemned the eviction drive carried out by the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), calling it “unjust and inhumane.” CPM State Secretary and Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury, while visiting the Lake Chowmuhani Market in Agartala city on Friday, accused the BJP-led government of pushing small traders into despair.

“When elections were held, the BJP government spoke of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. But ironically, they are now crushing small traders instead of supporting them,” Chaudhury said. He further alleged that the so-called “double-engine government” was “kicking the poor in the stomach” through such actions.

Chaudhury asserted that the opposition is not against development but criticized the manner in which the eviction was conducted. “If the government wants to modernize the market, it must do so responsibly. But why should the poor be punished? Bulldozing the shops of daily wage workers without providing alternatives is sheer cruelty,” he remarked.

The CPM leader vowed to raise the issue forcefully in the upcoming assembly session. “In the coming days, we will have to fight against inhumanity unitedly,” he declared, calling upon people to oppose the eviction drive.