Arunachal Hosts First GI Mahotsav In New Delhi, Aims For 50 GI Tags By 2030

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Mar 1: Arunachal Pradesh organized its first-ever GI (Geographical Indication) Mahotsav in New Delhi, with Chief Minister Pema Khandu announcing it as an annual event. The three-day festival, inaugurated by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, was held at Select City Walk in Saket.

The event highlighted 20 GI-tagged products from Arunachal Pradesh, the highest in the Northeast, showcasing the state’s heritage in textiles, handicrafts, and agriculture. It provided artisans, weavers, and farmers with wider market exposure and international recognition.

The state government has set a target of achieving 50 GI-tagged products by 2030, with plans to add 30 more in the coming years to preserve and promote indigenous crafts and traditions.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, MPs Tapir Gao and Phangnon Konyak, along with other ministers and MLAs, attended the event.

The GI Mahotsav aims to boost Arunachal Pradesh’s presence in national and global markets. Chief Minister Khandu called for greater support for local artisans and traditional industries to safeguard the state’s cultural heritage.