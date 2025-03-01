ALIMCO’s Auxiliary Production Centre in Tripura to Empower PwDs & Senior Citizens: CM Dr Manik Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 01, 2025: Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha and Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment B.L Verma on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the ALIMCO’s Auxiliary Production Centre at Purba Laxmibill in Sepahijala district of the state.

From the point of view of enhancing accessibility and service delivery for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and Senior Citizens in the North-East region, Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), a PSU under Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has taken the initiative to set up its first Auxiliary Production Centre in the region, which is going to be a landmark step.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister of Tripura, Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha, stated, “The establishment of ALIMCO’s Auxiliary Production Centre in Tripura is a milestone in our efforts to empower Persons with Disabilities and Senior Citizens. This initiative will not only ensure faster delivery of assistive devices but also create new employment opportunities, contributing to the socio-economic development of the region.”

On the occasion, B L Verma, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, said “The Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister, is committed to enhancing accessibility and inclusivity for Divyangjan. The new ALIMCO production centre in Tripura will set as a model project and is a step forward in strengthening localized manufacturing and ensuring that assistive devices reach beneficiaries in the North-East region in a timely and efficient manner.”

Verma said, 19 lakh physical assistance equipment have been distributed to 15 lakh divyaangjans and four lakh senior citizens in the last 10 years. He further mentioned that 92 thousand physical assistance equipment worth 13.5 crore rupees were distributed in the recently concluded Mahakumbh at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

Amongst others, Tinku Roy, Minister of Social Welfare, Government of Tripura, Biplab Deb, Member of Parliament, West Tripura and Sushanta Deb, MLA, Bishalgarh and senior officials graced the ceremony.

The State Government of Tripura played a crucial role in facilitating land acquisition in Sepahijala District, with the process being expedited under the guidance of Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), Government of India. The project highlights the Central Government’s commitment to fostering inclusivity and regional development.

Praveen Kumar, CMD, ALIMCO, A. K. Pandey, Deputy Secretary, DEPwD, Government of India, along with senior officers from the Social Welfare Department of Tripura and the District Administration of Sepahijala.

The establishment of this Auxiliary Production Centre is expected to significantly bolster ALIMCO’s capabilities in manufacturing and distributing high-quality assistive devices, decentralizing operations to better serve PwDs and Senior Citizens in the North-East region while boosting local economic development.

The auxiliary production centre, Purba Laxmibill, Tripura will be the eighth of its kind in the country and first in the entire North East region. The union minister said that all should strive to make divyaangjans and senior citizens self-reliant to become part of the mainstream and to make the country all-inclusive.

The ALIMCO Auxiliary Production Centre will come at an investment of Rs. 45 Crore, and the centre will mark the beginning of a new era in assistive device manufacturing and service delivery in the North-East region. It will serve the need for a dedicated production and distribution facility to efficiently cater to the North-East. This new initiative further aims to enhance accessibility to assistive devices while generating employment opportunities for the local population.

ALIMCO is a “Not For Profit” Central Public Sector Undertaking working under the administrative control of Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Govt. of India and has been manufacturing various types of aids & appliances on mass scale to meet the requirements of the Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), across the country.