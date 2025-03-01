Amit Shah Orders Free Movement On All Manipur Roads From March 8

NET Web Desk

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, chaired a high-level review meeting in New Delhi to assess the security situation in Manipur. The meeting, attended by top officials including the Governor of Manipur, Union Home Secretary, Director of the Intelligence Bureau, Deputy Chief of Army Staff, Eastern Command Army Commander, and senior officers from the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Assam Rifles, and the Ministry of Home Affairs, underscored the government’s commitment to restoring lasting peace in the region.

During the session, Minister Amit Shah reiterated the Government of India’s pledge, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, to provide all necessary support in ensuring stability in Manipur. Emphasizing the need for unimpeded public mobility, the minister directed that all roads across Manipur be kept free for movement from March 8, 2025. He also warned that strict action would be taken against any attempts to obstruct this directive.

In a bid to strengthen border security, the minister instructed that fencing work at designated entry points along Manipur’s international border be expedited. Additionally, in a move to combat drug trafficking, he stressed that the entire network involved in the drug trade must be dismantled to render Manipur drug-free.

This decisive meeting highlights the administration’s proactive approach in addressing the security challenges in Manipur while reinforcing its commitment to the region’s peace and development.