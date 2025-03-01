Amit Shah To Review Manipur’s Security Situation After President’s Rule

NET Web Desk

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a review meeting on Saturday to assess the security situation in Manipur, marking the first such meeting since the imposition of President’s Rule in the state. The meeting will include Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, senior Manipur government officials, and top commanders from the Army and paramilitary forces.

The state has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 2023, mainly between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, resulting in an estimated 250 casualties. Following the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh in February 2025, the Centre imposed President’s Rule and suspended the state assembly on February 13.

Governor Bhalla had called for the surrender of illegal arms, and as of February 27, 705 weapons, 9,743 rounds of ammunition, and 320 explosives were handed over. The deadline for weapon surrender has been extended until March 6, 2025.

The upcoming meeting will focus on the current security situation, the progress of arms recovery, and the steps needed to restore peace in the state.