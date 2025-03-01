Asian Development Bank’s Delegation Inspects Water Supply Project in Tripura, Reviews Progress

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 01, 2025: Aiming to strengthen urban infrastructure, a central delegation from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) visited Tripura’s Udaipur in Gomati district on Saturday to inspect the ongoing water supply treatment project in Tripura. The initiative, undertaken by the state’s Urban Development Department with financial assistance from ADB, is expected to enhance the drinking water supply system for residents.

An eight-member delegation comprising officials from the Asian Development Bank Women’s Office and the New Delhi Office conducted a thorough inspection of the water treatment and reservoir plants under the project. The delegation reviewed the progress of infrastructure development and assessed the feasibility of completing the work within the stipulated timeline.

Speaking on the occasion, an ADB official from Agartala emphasized the importance of the project in improving urban amenities. “With the sanctioning of funds from ADB, we have taken up several urban infrastructure projects, one of which is water supply. This includes a water treatment plant, a reservoir, and an extensive network of pipelines in Udaipur under the Gomati district,” the official stated.

The official further elaborated on the visit, saying, “A central delegation from ADB visited Tripura a few days ago and has been assessing various development projects across the state. As part of this initiative, we have now come to Udaipur, where a water treatment plant is to be set up at Banduar. We reviewed the work preparations and are confident that the project can be completed within the scheduled time frame.”

The delegation also provided strategic guidance to ensure the smooth execution of the project. “The central delegation is advising us on the successful completion of the project. We are optimistic that we can finish the work as planned and provide a reliable water supply to the people of Udaipur,” the official added.

The Asian Development Bank has been instrumental in funding multiple urban development projects across Tripura, aiming to improve essential services and infrastructure. The visit by the ADB delegation highlights the commitment to efficient execution and timely completion of these initiatives, ensuring improved living standards for the residents of Udaipur.