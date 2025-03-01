Assam: Cachar Police Seize ₹2.2 Crore Worth Of Heroin In Silchar, Two Arrested

NET Web Desk

Silchar, Mar 1: Cachar Police have seized 415 grams of heroin, valued at ₹2.2 crore, in a successful operation conducted at Silcoorie Road, Sildubi, under the jurisdiction of Silchar Police. The operation, based on reliable information, led to the interception of a vehicle, resulting in the recovery of the drugs and ₹2 lakh in cash.

Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident. This operation emphasizes the commitment of Assam Police in their ongoing fight against drug trafficking in the region.