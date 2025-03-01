Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Assam: Cachar Police Seize ₹2.2 Crore Worth Of Heroin In Silchar, Two Arrested

No Comments
Posted in Assam, Featured, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Silchar, Mar 1: Cachar Police have seized 415 grams of heroin, valued at ₹2.2 crore, in a successful operation conducted at Silcoorie Road, Sildubi, under the jurisdiction of Silchar Police. The operation, based on reliable information, led to the interception of a vehicle, resulting in the recovery of the drugs and ₹2 lakh in cash.

Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident. This operation emphasizes the commitment of Assam Police in their ongoing fight against drug trafficking in the region.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News