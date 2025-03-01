Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

BSF Seizes Over Rs 61 Lakh Worth Of Contraband In Meghalaya

The Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya, in coordination with local police, has successfully foiled multiple smuggling attempts along the international border, seizing contraband worth over Rs 61 lakh.

The first operation, carried out by the 144 Battalion of BSF in collaboration with Meghalaya police, intercepted a major smuggling attempt in South Garo Hills, resulting in the seizure of contraband items valued at over Rs 41 lakh.

In a second operation, the 4 Bn BSF Meghalaya seized contraband goods worth more than Rs 20 lakh near the West Jaintia Hills border.

The seized items, intended for smuggling to Bangladesh, were cleverly concealed in dense jungle areas near the international border in both the West Jaintia Hills and South Garo Hills districts.

These operations, based on credible intelligence, showcase the BSF’s continued vigilance and commitment to preventing cross-border crimes. The force remains dedicated to securing the region and combating illegal activities along the international border

