Embezzlement of Rs 15 lakh in Tripura: Five Accused Arrested in Sepahijala District Police Office Scam

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 01, 2025: The Tripura Police has arrested five individuals in connection with a scam at the Sepahijala District Superintendent of Police’s office. The accused include three ministerial staff, a police constable and an outsider.

Investigations have revealed sensational information about the embezzlement of lakhs of rupees. The irregularities first came to light during a regular audit last January when unusual transactions were revealed. Allegedly, money intended for the DAR police was being deposited into personal accounts instead of the designated office account.

Ministerial staff members John Debbarma and Suchitra Sinha were the first to fall under suspicion. It is reported that the audit team initially attempted to cover up the irregularity, but the matter gained prominence later. On the orders of District Superintendent of Police BJ Reddy, a case numbered 01/2024 was filed with Bishramganj police station on February 02. The investigation was initially led by Bishalgarh SDPO Pannalal Sen, but Dulal Datt took over following Sen’s transfer.

The investigation revealed the active involvement of John Debbarma, Suchitra Sinha, Khokon Dey, police constable Harinath Debbarma and youth Kanai Lal Debbarma. It is estimated that around Rs 15 lakh were embezzled. The money was allegedly looted through fraudulent claims on the police TA bill.

In a special operation conducted on Friday night, the Bishramganj police first arrested four of the accused. Subsequently, the main planner, John Debbarma was also nabbed. All five accused were produced before the Bishalgarh Subdivision Court on Saturday afternoon.

“This incident is another example of corruption within the police administration, which breaks the trust of the common people in the system. If strict punishment is not ensured through a proper investigation, such incidents may increase in the future,” said a police official.