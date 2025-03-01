Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur: 30 Acres Of Illegal Poppy Plants Destroyed In Kangpokpi District

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Mar 1: Security forces in Manipur have destroyed 30 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in Puleijang village, Kangpokpi district, on February 28. This action is part of ongoing efforts to curb the illegal drug trade in the region.

The operation, based on specific intelligence, targeted poppy plants in Puleijang, under the jurisdiction of Saikul police station.

Earlier, on February 27, 50 acres of illegal poppy plants were eradicated in Somphung village, also in Kangpokpi, near the riverbanks of Ethoi.

Both operations were conducted by a joint team of the Kangpokpi District Police, CRPF, Forest Division Kangpokpi, and SDC Saikul Block, highlighting the authorities’ commitment to disrupting illegal drug cultivation and safeguarding the local community.

