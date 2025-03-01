Manipur: Marathon In Tamenglong Promotes ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Campaign’

NET Web Desk

Tamenglong District Administration, in collaboration with the District Social Welfare Department, organized a marathon today as part of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Campaign. The race, flagged off by Additional SP Josiah T Pamei at Haipou Jadonang Park, saw around 300 participants running to the 5th Manipur Rifles Gate and back.

Lujai Panmei won the women’s category, followed by TP Njiangailiu and Phianridinliu Gangmei. In the men’s category, Namguabe Pame secured first place, with Pourimyibe Pame and Gaiguigong Gangmei finishing second and third.

Dignitaries, including SP Lanmiyo Luikham and SDC Savio Daimai, attended the event, which aimed to promote fitness and raise awareness about substance abuse. Winners received medals, certificates, and cash prizes.