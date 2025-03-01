Manipur: Media Workshop On ‘100-Day TB Elimination Campaign’ Held

NET Web Desk

The Editors’ Guild Manipur (EGM), in collaboration with SHS National Health Mission and the Directorate of Health Services, organized a One-Day Media Workshop on the ‘100-Day TB Elimination Campaign’ at the DIPR Auditorium, Manipur.

Dr. Chambo Gonmei, Director of Health Services, attended as Chief Guest, while AMWJU President Bijoy Kakchingtabam and EGM President Khogendra Khomdram were present as Guests of Honor.

Experts, including Dr. Hemlata Thokchom and Senior Journalist A. Mobi Singh, discussed TB elimination and the media’s role in awareness campaigns. The workshop aimed to enhance media engagement in tuberculosis prevention and eradication efforts.