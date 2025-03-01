Manipur: Security Forces On High Alert After Firing Incident At Kongba Maru Temple

NET Web Desk

Security forces in Manipur’s Wakan area have been placed on high alert following a firing incident at Kongba Maru Temple, aimed at disrupting prayer rituals. Authorities have launched extensive operations to restore peace and apprehend those responsible.

Following the incident, security personnel were immediately deployed to the area and its surroundings, conducting combing operations, area sanitization, and domination exercises across Wakan Ridge and Mark Hills Ridge. Officials also summoned Kuki Inpi-Saikul representatives and village chiefs from nearby Kuki villages, issuing a stern warning against any further disturbances. Authorities have emphasized that strict action will be taken if such incidents recur.

Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the culprits at the earliest. Security forces have been instructed to maintain heightened vigilance and respond effectively to any future violations, ensuring peace and stability in the region.

Meanwhile, Security forces said the four people arrested yesterday in Kangpokpi district were related to cases of extortion activities along the Imphal-Dimapur (NH-2) route, arresting four individuals from Bimparao in Kangpokpi district. They were reportedly operating under a cadre of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) signatory group Kuki National Front (P), the statement said.