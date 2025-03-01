Nagaland: Chingwang Konyak Re-Elected As NDPP President At 5th General Convention In Kohima

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Mar 1: Chingwang Konyak was re-elected as the President of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) during its 5th General Convention, held at the Capital Cultural Hall in Kohima on February 27. Abu Metha was also re-elected as the party’s Secretary General.

The election results were announced by Charlie Sekhose, Senior Vice President and Convenor of the Election Committee, and were approved by the house. Along with Konyak and Metha, the new office bearers include N. Bendang Jamir, H. Chuba Chang, and Ahovi Zhimomi as working presidents, Dr. John Murry as treasurer, and Charlie Sekhose, Rusemtong Longkumer, and Dr. Chumben Murry as senior vice presidents.

The Central Youth Organization saw Imchatoba Imchen elected as president, with Lhouvi Punyu and Mixishe Zhimo as working presidents. Sedevikho Angami was appointed as treasurer. The Central Women Organization will be led by Vikali A. Zhimomi as president, with Dziesekhonuo as general secretary. Other leaders include Y Vikheho Swu as president of the Central Agri & Allied Organization and Imnatiba as convener of the Economic & Commerce Committee.

In his address, Nagaland Chief Minister Dr. Neiphiu Rio stated that the re-election of office bearers is required by constitutional provisions. He also touched on the challenges in the power sector, highlighting issues like landownership disputes, power theft, and non-payment, which have led to losses of approximately Rs. 600 crore annually.

Rio encouraged party officials and workers to engage with the public on government welfare initiatives, such as the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme and the Chief Minister’s Micro Finance Initiatives. He emphasized the NDPP’s commitment to merit-based recruitment through competitive exams for government jobs and support for entrepreneurship through the Micro Finance Initiatives.

The Chief Minister also reiterated the party’s responsibility to protect the history, culture, and identity of the Nagas and reaffirmed the NDPP’s dedication to resolving the unresolved Indo-Naga political issue.

Other speakers at the convention included Deputy Chief Minister TR Zeliang, Ministers G Kaito Aye, Metsubo Jamir, CL John, and KG Kenye.