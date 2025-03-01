Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland Fighters Shine At Matrix Fight Night 16 In New Delhi

Kohima, Mar 1: Fighters from The Combat Academy Nagaland delivered standout performances at Matrix Fight Night 16, held at Siri Fort, New Delhi, securing victories in their respective bouts.

Sarita Rathod, originally from Mumbai and training in Nagaland for the past three years, emerged victorious with a split-decision win against Riya Thapa from Dehradun after a closely contested three-round battle.

Avizo Lanamai, who trained at Kaizen MMA in Bangalore for his fight camp, dominated his bout against Mohsin Shaikh, securing a unanimous decision victory.

The wins highlight the rising talent from The Combat Academy Nagaland and their growing presence in the national MMA circuit.

