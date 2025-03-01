Public Surrenders Large Cache Of Arms Across Five Districts; Security Forces Nab Extortionists And Militant

NET Web Desk

A total of 33 different types of weapons, along with various ammunition and other items, were voluntarily surrendered by the public across five districts of the state, police reported on Saturday.

In Imphal East district, a significant surrender took place at Lamlai Police Station on Friday, where 19 packets containing 228 rounds of .380-inch MK-2 cartridge revolver ammunition, along with other arms, were handed over. Similarly, at Porompat Police Station, one Enfield .303 rifle and three grenades were surrendered.

Additional arms and ammunition were also deposited at CDO Imphal East, Sagolmang Police Station (Imphal East), Patsoi and Lamphel Police Stations (Imphal West), and the SP Office in Thoubal District. Meanwhile, in Moreh Police Station (Tengnoupal District), two INSAS rifles and a 51 mm mortar were surrendered.

Security forces also cracked down on extortion activities along the Imphal-Dimapur (NH-2) route, arresting four individuals from Bimparao in Kangpokpi district. The suspects—Lungousem Kipgen (29), Letminlal Kipgen (25), Satminlun Tuboi (24), and Thanggoulun Kilong (27)—were reportedly operating under a cadre of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) signatory group Kuki National Front (P).

Authorities recovered two four-wheelers, three mobile phones, and other items from their possession.

In a separate operation, security forces arrested an active member of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) near Kultuh village along the Indo-Myanmar border in Kamjong district on Friday. The individual, identified as Saikhom Mahesh Singh (23), was found in possession of one pistol, six 9mm rounds, one Chinese grenade, and a radio set.

Authorities continue to monitor the security situation in the region as efforts to curb illegal activities persist.