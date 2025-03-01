Sikkim Deputy Speaker Invites Governor For International Women’s Day Celebrations

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Mar 1: The Deputy Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, Raj Kumari Thapa, called on the Governor of Sikkim, Om Prakash Mathur, at Raj Bhavan on Saturday. During the meeting, Thapa extended a formal invitation to the Governor to attend the State-level International Women’s Day celebration, set to take place at Saramsa Garden on March 8, 2025.

The Governor accepted the invitation and wished the event success, stating that such celebrations provide a significant platform to honor the contributions of women in all sectors of society.

The International Women’s Day event will be organized under the banner of Sikkim Inspires by the Planning and Development Department, Government of Sikkim.

Thapa was accompanied by Tshering Palden, Deputy Mayor of Gangtok Municipal Corporation, and the Secretary of the Planning and Development Department, Government of Sikkim.