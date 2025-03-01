Tripura CM Emphasizes Women’s Empowerment And Dowry Eradication Efforts

NET Web Desk

Agartala, Mar 1: Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha today underscored the state government’s commitment to women’s empowerment and the eradication of dowry practices during his address at the ‘Swabalambi Naari, Swabalambi Tripura’ program, organized by the Women Empowerment Committee of Ward No. 33.

Dr. Saha announced that eight Deputy Collectors have been appointed as District Dowry Prohibition Officers, and Sub-divisional Magistrates have been designated as Dowry Prohibition Officers to tackle dowry-related issues in the state. “Although dowry cases are minimal in Tripura, we are taking proactive steps to ensure that such practices are completely eliminated,” he stated.

The Chief Minister also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decisive steps towards women’s welfare, particularly the abolition of Triple Talaq. “Women are central to the family structure, and both the state and central governments have introduced several initiatives to ensure their empowerment,” Dr. Saha remarked, emphasizing the government’s focus on action rather than rhetoric.

Highlighting the progress made in empowering women socio-economically, Dr. Saha noted that women in Tripura are excelling in diverse fields such as space exploration, aviation, medicine, and engineering. He also pointed out that over 50% of seats in the Agartala Municipal Corporation have been reserved for women, providing them with a strong voice in local governance.

Dr. Saha further emphasized the government’s focus on education for women, announcing the waiving of fees for female students, the establishment of a 50-bed hostel in Gonda Twisa, and the creation of women-run police stations in every district. These efforts are part of the government’s broader strategy to ensure the safety, security, and advancement of women across the state.