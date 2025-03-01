Union Minister Chairs Review Meeting On Cooperative Societies In Sikkim

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Mar 1: Murlidhar Mohal, Union Minister of State for Cooperation and Civil Aviation, chaired a review meeting on the development of cooperative societies in Sikkim. The meeting, held in Gangtok, was attended by Sikkim’s Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba, Principal Secretary of Tourism and Aviation Department CS Rao, Chairman of SICUN Mangal Jit Rai, and other senior officials from the Cooperation and Tourism Departments.

The Minister discussed various initiatives to strengthen cooperative societies in Sikkim, focusing on promoting the state’s organic products through government programs like NCOL, NCLA, and NCDC. He also addressed demands for the restructuring of Pakyong Airport and assured that these would be forwarded to the Government of India for further consideration.

MoS Mohal encouraged the state government to submit additional proposals for development, highlighting that the central government is committed to working closely with the state to achieve progress.

During the meeting, SICUN officials presented updates on the infrastructure, development programs, and progress of cooperative societies in Sikkim. The Union Minister emphasized the continued support from the Government of India to bolster the cooperative sector in the state.