With ₹81 Crore Investment, Tripura Brings Electricity to Remote Villages: Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 01, 2025: In a major push towards rural electrification and sustainable energy, Tripura has undertaken a significant initiative under the PM-DEVINE (Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North-East Region) scheme to install solar microgrids in remote villages. The initiative aims to address the energy needs of tribal communities residing in off-grid areas where conventional electricity supply remains a challenge.

According to Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath, the state government, through the Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency (TREDA), has successfully installed 274 solar microgrids, benefitting 1,953 households. The total installed capacity stands at 3.04 megawatt-hours (MWh) per year, generating approximately 6030.188 metric tons of carbon reduction annually.

“This initiative is a game-changer for remote villages in Tripura. Many communities, which had no access to electricity for decades, are now experiencing the benefits of solar power. This has improved education, healthcare, and livelihood opportunities for thousands of people,” said Nath.

The project cost is ₹81.02 crore, with the central government contributing ₹80.79 crore. Currently, 54 microgrids have been completed.

The project has covered several districts, with Dhalai district receiving the highest number of microgrids (169), followed by South Tripura (45), Gomati (44), North Tripura (10), Unakoti (3), and West Tripura (1).

With the introduction of solar microgrids, villages such as Shyamaram Para, Bata Para, and Karmam Para have witnessed significant improvements in living conditions. Each family now receives a solar lighting system with indoor lights, streetlights, and charging points, significantly reducing dependence on traditional kerosene lamps.

“Earlier, we had to rely on kerosene lamps, which were costly and unsafe. Now, our children can study at night, and our homes are much safer,” said a resident of Shyamaram Para.

The project has also provided employment opportunities to local communities for installation and maintenance. The presence of electricity has boosted small businesses and local handloom industries, enabling women entrepreneurs to work efficiently.

The initiative aligns with the central government’s vision of promoting renewable energy and achieving carbon neutrality, especially in the North-Eastern states.

The Tripura government has committed to further expanding this initiative, ensuring that more villages benefit from sustainable energy solutions.