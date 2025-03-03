Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

ADRE Results To Be Declared On March 7, Days Assam CM

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Mar 3: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that the results for the Assam Direct Recruitment Examinations (ADRE) 2024 will be declared on March 7. The announcement has provided clarity to thousands of candidates who have been eagerly awaiting their results.

The ADRE exams were conducted to fill vacancies in various state government departments, with candidates from across the state participating in the recruitment process.

In addition to the ADRE results, the Chief Minister also revealed the dates for several other recruitment exams, including those for the Assam Police. The full schedule for result declarations is as follows:

Assam Direct Recruitment (ADRE) Grade III & IV – March 7

Assam Police Sub-Inspector (SI) – March 6

Assam Police Constable – March 12

Assam Police Driver – March 4

Assam Police Commando Battalion Constable – March 27

The Chief Minister wished candidates good luck for the upcoming stages of the recruitment process, reaffirming the government’s dedication to a transparent and merit-based selection procedure.

