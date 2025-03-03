AMA Backs Amit Shah’s Measures For Manipur, Calls For Complete Disarmament

NET Web Desk

The Association of Meiteis in the Americas (AMA) has strongly endorsed the proactive measures announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a recent security review meeting on Manipur.

In a statement, AMA commended the government’s commitment to ensuring free movement on national highways, cracking down on extortion, expediting border fencing, and dismantling the drug trade network, calling these steps crucial for restoring normalcy and stability in the state.

However, AMA urged the government to go further by implementing a comprehensive disarmament strategy to create a gun-free Manipur. The organization stressed that illegal arms have fueled violence and disrupted harmony, making disarmament essential for rebuilding trust and restoring law and order.

“The people of Manipur deserve to live without fear. A complete disarmament strategy, alongside the initiatives announced, will pave the way for lasting peace and prosperity,” AMA stated, calling on all stakeholders to support efforts toward a stable and secure Manipur.

Meanwhile, Arambai Tenggol has also welcomed Amit Shah’s directives, including ensuring free movement on roads starting March 8 and expediting border fencing at designated entry points along Manipur’s international border. The Union Home Minister has also warned of strict action against any attempts to create obstructions.

Shah’s security review followed the February 20 ultimatum issued by Manipur’s Governor, demanding that individuals holding illegal and looted weapons surrender them immediately.