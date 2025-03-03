Arambai Tenggol Thanks Amit Shah For Commitment To Peace In Manipur

NET Web Desk

Arambai Tenggol has expressed its deep appreciation to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his steadfast commitment to fostering peace and stability in Manipur.

In an official statement, Robin Mangang Khwairakpam, Public Relations Officer of Arambai Tenggol (GHQ), lauded Shah’s leadership during these challenging times, acknowledging the Home Minister’s dedicated efforts to ensure the well-being of the people.

The organization also extended its gratitude to Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla for his proactive measures and assurances during a recent meeting with Arambai Tenggol. The group welcomed the Governor’s decision to open two National Highways, emphasizing that improved connectivity is crucial for the state’s accessibility and development.

Additionally, Arambai Tenggol praised the ongoing fencing along the Indo-Myanmar border, calling it a significant step toward safeguarding Manipur’s territorial integrity and enhancing security. The organization also backed the Governor’s strong stance against drug trafficking and his vision of making Manipur a drug-free state.

The dismantling of illegal bunkers, a move aimed at restoring security in conflict-affected areas, was another key measure acknowledged by the group. Arambai Tenggol reaffirmed its commitment to supporting all initiatives that contribute to restoring normalcy and ensuring lasting peace in Manipur.