Arunachal’s Gamjum Laye Selected As Army Officer Through NCC special Entry Scheme

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Mar 3: Gamjum Laye, a senior under officer of NIT Jote NCC, has been selected as an officer in the Indian Army through the NCC Special Entry Scheme.

A native of Siru village in Leparada district, Laye began his NCC journey as a junior cadet at the Government Higher Secondary School in Basar. He later pursued a BTech in mechanical engineering at NIT Arunachal Pradesh while actively participating in the senior division of NCC at Jote.

According to a release from the Papu Nallah-based 1st NCC Battalion, Laye earned his NCC ‘C’ certificate in 2024, a key qualification for his selection. He appeared for the NCC Special Entry-57 SSB interview at Prayagraj from 24 to 28 December 2024 and secured a rank of 50 in the All-India merit list.

Laye expressed gratitude to his family, mentors, and the NCC, stating that this achievement marks the beginning of his journey. The battalion highlighted his dedication, discipline, and resilience, emphasizing that he is now prepared to serve the nation with pride.