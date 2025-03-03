BSF Arrests Four Infiltrators & Five Indians Along India-Bangladesh Border in Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 03, 2025: Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted two infiltration attempts along the India-Bangladesh border on Sunday. A total of nine individuals were apprehended, including four in Dhaniabari and five near Border Outpost (BOP) Dyke VIII.

According to BSF officials, the first incident occurred around 4:30 PM when a patrolling unit intercepted four individuals crossing the International Border (IB) from Bangladesh. Upon questioning, two of them—Bimal Chakma and Sushil Chakma—confirmed their Bangladeshi nationality and were found to be residents of Khagrachari, Bangladesh. The two women, identified as Daduni Chakma and Nandini Chakma, were residents of Nutan Bazar, South Tripura, and claimed Indian citizenship.

Later, around 5:30 PM, BSF personnel stationed near BOP Dyke VIII noticed unusual movement and detained five individuals attempting to cross the IB. Upon verification, two—Mongkrajai Marma and Brisha Moni Chakma—were identified as Bangladeshi nationals from Khagrachari. The remaining three—Punna Lal Chakma, Twoingnu Mog, and Skiro Chakma—hailed from Gandachera, Dhalai, in Tripura.

BSF officials stated that further questioning of the apprehended individuals is underway. “We remain committed to preventing illegal infiltration and ensuring peace along the International Border,” a BSF spokesperson affirmed.