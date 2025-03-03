Centre Grants ₹150 Crore to Elevate Tripura’s Tourism Sector; Minister Sushanta Chowdhury Meets Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 03, 2025: In a major push to Tripura’s tourism sector, the Central Government has sanctioned an additional ₹150 crore for the state’s tourism development. Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury shared this update on social media on Monday.

The minister revealed that he met Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi to discuss ongoing projects and future plans for Tripura’s tourism industry. “I had a productive discussion with Hon’ble Union Minister Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and apprised him of the various activities and future plans of the Tourism Department of the Government of Tripura,” Chowdhury stated.

He further added, “On behalf of the Tourism Department, I submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the Hon’ble Union Minister, highlighting key proposals for the development of tourism in the state. The Union Minister assured me of full cooperation in taking Tripura’s tourism to new heights.”

The meeting was attended by the Secretary and Director of the Tourism Department. The ₹150 crore funding is expected to boost infrastructure, improve tourism facilities, and enhance the state’s appeal as a major travel destination in the Northeast.