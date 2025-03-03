Financial Scam in Sepahijala District SP’s Office of Tripura: Five Accused in 3-Day Police Remand

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 03, 2025: A massive financial scam has rocked the office of the Sepahijala District Superintendent of Police, sending shockwaves across the administration. The revelation of the scam led to the immediate arrest of five individuals, who are currently in three-day police remand. Among the arrested, four are government employees who have already been dismissed from service.

Investigating Officer Dulal Dutta, who is also the Police Officer of Bishalgarh sub-division broke his silence on the case. “The scam came to light after a case was registered at Bishramganj Police Station in February 2024. The then Sub-Divisional Police Officer had initiated the investigation. However, after I took charge, the case was handed over to me,” he stated.

During the investigation, it was found that although only two names were initially included in the charge sheet, financial records revealed that funds had been deposited into the bank accounts of five individuals. “The total embezzled amount stands at Rs 29,04,142, siphoned off between 2018 and 2024. Unfortunately, the money could not be recovered as the accused had already spent it,” Dutta added.

Shockingly, the misappropriation of funds had been ongoing for nearly six and a half years without being detected. The scam, which involved fraudulent withdrawals from TA bills, salaries, and festival allowances, only came to light earlier this year when officials in the Sepahijala District Superintendent of Police’s office noticed discrepancies. This prompted the formal complaint in February, leading to the current arrests.

“The fact that this financial malpractice went unnoticed for so long raises serious concerns. We are continuing our investigation to uncover more details and determine if additional individuals were involved,” the investigating officer asserted.

With the case still under scrutiny, all eyes are on further developments, as law enforcement agencies dig deeper to trace the missing funds and hold the perpetrators accountable.