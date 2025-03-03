Lotus Party to Contest Village Council Elections in Alliance, Announces Tripura BJP Chief & MP Rajib Bhattacharjee

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 03, 2025: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest the upcoming autonomous district council’s Village Council elections in collaboration with its allied parties, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening the alliance. This declaration was made by Tripura Pradesh BJP President and Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharjee at the organizational meeting of Krishnapur Mandal held on Monday at the Chakmaghat Community Hall in Khowai district. The meeting precedes a grand public rally scheduled for March 9 in Agartala to mark the second anniversary of the BJP-led state government.

The event is organized by BJP 29-Krishnapur Mandal in presence of Minister Bikash Debbarma, BJP State General Secretary Bipin Debbarma, Mandal President Dhananjay Das and other senior BJP leaders. The meeting began with Bhattacharjee hoisting the BJP flag followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp at the Community Hall symbolizing the party’s vision for growth and unity.

Addressing the gathering, MP Bhattacharjee emphasized the importance of political solidarity and coalition strength in the upcoming elections. “The BJP has always stood for the development of every community, and we will continue to work together with our partner parties to achieve this goal. The upcoming autonomous district council elections will be contested hand in hand with our allies, ensuring stability and progress,” he stated, reaffirming the party’s electoral strategy.

The BJP State President also urged party workers and supporters to attend the March 9 public meeting at Agartala Stable Ground, marking two years of the BJP’s second term in the state. “This event will be a testament to the government’s achievements and a message of our unwavering commitment to the people,” he added.

Meanwhile, speaking at the event, Minister Bikash Debbarma launched a scathing attack on the previous CPIM government, accusing it of neglecting the state’s welfare. “For decades, the CPIM government failed to uplift the marginalized communities and their governance was marred by corruption and inefficiency. On the other hand, the BJP has brought unprecedented development in just two years,” he asserted.