Manipur: HERICOUN Hosts Media Conclave To Safeguard Indigenous Heritage And Counter Bias

NET Web Desk

The Ethno-Heritage Council (HERICOUN) organized a media conclave on Sunday at Manipur Dance College, Konung Mamang, focusing on the role of media in preserving indigenous heritage and countering biased narratives amid the ongoing conflict.

Held under the theme “Achangba Khunai Ama Sembada Mediagi Thoudang”, the event brought together prominent figures from the media and cultural sectors. Khogendro Khomdram, President of the Editors’ Guild Manipur, attended as the Chief Guest, while HERICOUN President Yumkhaibam Surjitkumar Khuman presided over the function. Bijoy Kakchingtabam, President of the All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU), was the Guest of Honour.

The program commenced with traditional offerings and a ceremonial exchange of mementos. Speaking at the event, Bijoy Kakchingtabam strongly criticized the Editors’ Guild of India (EGI) for its biased reporting on the Manipur crisis. “We have highlighted the factual errors and misleading elements in their report. Their narrative selectively portrays the conflict, distorting the ground reality,” he stated.

HERICOUN President Yumkhaibam Surjitkumar Khuman emphasized the need to resist external misrepresentations and collaborate with the media to protect Manipur’s interests. “Our organization has been tirelessly working, but we must unite with the media community.