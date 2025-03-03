Manipur Police Arrest Four, Seize Weapons And Drugs In Separate Operations

NET Web Desk

In a major crackdown, Manipur Police arrested two active cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) [KCP (PWG)] from the hilltop of Ngariyan Hill near Camphor Sungpham, Andro, under Irilbung Police Station in Imphal-East district.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Yumnam Abung Singh alias Chingakpa (39) and Thangjam Joykumar Singh (52). According to police sources, they were actively involved in transporting arms and ammunition, as well as extortion activities targeting the general public, private firms, and government officials.

Security forces recovered the following items from their possession two 9mm pistols with two magazines, two Chinese-made hand grenades, ten 9mm live rounds, ten 5.56mm INSAS live rounds, one INSAS rifle magazine and one sling bag.

In a separate operation, Manipur Police apprehended two individuals from Upper Kathikho Karong near the KSTC waste dumping area along NH-2 under Senapati Police Station in Senapati district. The accused have been identified as Bishwajit Hazarika (46) and Irfan Hague (34).

A total of 20 soap cases suspected to contain brown sugar, weighing 828 grams (including packaging), along with one four-wheeler were recovered from them.

The arrested individuals and seized items have been handed over to the respective police stations for further legal proceedings.