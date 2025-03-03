Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Meghalaya: BSF Apprehends three Bangladeshi Nationals In East Khasi Hills

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Meghalaya, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Shillong, Mar 3: The Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals along with an Indian driver near the international border in East Khasi Hills district.

Based on specific intelligence, troops of the 4th Battalion BSF intercepted a Swift Dzire vehicle in the Umsyiem area and detained the individuals attempting to enter India illegally. The apprehended persons, identified as residents of Dhaka, Bangladesh, lacked valid travel documents.

The detained individuals and the seized vehicle have been handed over to Pynursla Police Station for further legal action. The BSF has strengthened border security measures to prevent unauthorized crossings.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News