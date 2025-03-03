Meghalaya: BSF Apprehends three Bangladeshi Nationals In East Khasi Hills

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Mar 3: The Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals along with an Indian driver near the international border in East Khasi Hills district.

Based on specific intelligence, troops of the 4th Battalion BSF intercepted a Swift Dzire vehicle in the Umsyiem area and detained the individuals attempting to enter India illegally. The apprehended persons, identified as residents of Dhaka, Bangladesh, lacked valid travel documents.

The detained individuals and the seized vehicle have been handed over to Pynursla Police Station for further legal action. The BSF has strengthened border security measures to prevent unauthorized crossings.